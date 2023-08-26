Submit Release
Ports log nearly 60,000 vessel throughput in 7 months

VIETNAM, August 26 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese ports handled a total of 59,338 vessels in the first seven months of the year, an annual decrease of 3 per cent, reported the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Of the total volume, there were 26,973 foreign and 32,365 domestic ships, down 5 per cent and 2 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

In July alone, the vessel throughput marked an annual rise of 21 per cent to hit 10,770, including 4,940 of foreign nationals.

As a result, the amount of goods handled at ports in the month reached 70.8 million tonnes, up 15 per cent annually, with container cargo volume increasing by 6 per cent to top 22 million tonnes. — VNS

