Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Kalbajar district

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - 25 August 2023, 13:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Kalbajar district.

The head of state and the First Lady attended the opening of the “Soyugbulag” Small Hydroelectric Power Station owned by Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company, and viewed the construction progress of the “Istisu” Mineral Water Plant.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the works done in the “Istisu” Treatment and Recreation Complex.

The head of state attended the inauguration of “Chirag-1” and “Chirag-2” small hydroelectric power stations owned by Azerenergy OJSC.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Zar village.

