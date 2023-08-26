Cook County Recovery Update: By the Numbers

CHICAGO - Recovery continues after the June 29 – July 2 severe storms and flooding affected residents in Cook County. Federal support, as of August 25, includes:

More than 6,500 households have been approved for FEMA assistance, totaling over $32 million in grant funding for home repairs and property losses from the disaster.

have been approved for FEMA assistance, totaling over in grant funding for home repairs and property losses from the disaster. Homeowners, renters and businesses have received more than $2.6 million in low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to repair, rebuild and replace damaged property and contents. SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to repair, rebuild and replace damaged property and contents. SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. Approximately 9,400 FEMA housing inspections have been completed, with close to 150 inspectors in the field.

have been completed, with close to inspectors in the field. FEMA disaster survivor assistance specialists are going door-to-door in the affected communities, visiting more than 3,900 homes to encourage survivors to register for help, while providing them with recovery information and listening to their concerns.

to encourage survivors to register for help, while providing them with recovery information and listening to their concerns. Recovery centers will also be opening soon for individuals, to get additional in-person support. However, residents can start their road to recovery now by applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 800-621-3362.

For those who lost work because of the flooding and storms, Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) is now accepting applications for DUA benefits from individuals in Cook County whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted due to the flooding. Claimants are eligible to receive up to 26 weeks of DUA benefits as long as their unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster. Eligibility for DUA benefits will be determined on a week-to-week basis. Applications for DUA benefits must be filed by September 21, 2023.

To file a DUA benefits claim, individuals are encouraged to:

Contact the IDES call center appointment line at: 217-558-0401.

Identify they are calling related to the Cook County Flood – DUA Benefits.

Schedule an appointment to visit the Lawrence, Pilsen, or Woodlawn American Job Center to file a DUA benefits claim.

Claimants must first apply for and be found ineligible regular state unemployment insurance benefits before applying for DUA benefits.

For more information about Cook County’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is October 16, 2023.