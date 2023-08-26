President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Iowa

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Iowa to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by flooding from April 24 to May 13, 2023.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding in Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee and Scott counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

José M. Gil Montañez has been appointed Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of further damage assessments.