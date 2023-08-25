Leveraging Telemedicine for Mental Health Treatment

A study to investigate the utilization of telemedicine in providing mental health support to People Living with HIV using the Common Elements Treatment Approach (CETA) in Zambia has revealed that applying this approach can potentially improve the retention and treatment of patients.

Speaking during his poster presentation at the 59th Zambia Medical Association Scientific Conference recently held in Livingstone, CIDRZ’s Dr. Chikumbi Chambwe observed that telemedicine had emerged as a promising tool to deliver mental health services remotely, especially in Zambia, where access to mental health care is limited.

He added that by combining evidence-based practices with innovative technologies such as telemedicine, CETA can significantly improve access to mental healthcare services for PLHIV, which can subsequently help bridge the mental health treatment gap.

Dr. Chambwe added that CETA takes a multi-problem, modular and flexible approach, in which a single program allows lay providers to treat a range of common mental and behavioural health problems associated with poor HIV prevention and treatment outcomes.

The study also revealed that combining evidence-based practices with innovative technologies can bridge the mental health treatment gap and ensure individuals receive the care they need.

This study was conducted by Dr. Chambwe and his colleagues; Evelyn Matongo, Vyatowa Munthali, Masuzyo Chitala, Constance Mudenda and Elizabeth Mupinge. The research was aimed at integrating cognitive behavioural therapy into the antiretroviral treatment services to improve adherence and, ultimately, viral load suppression.