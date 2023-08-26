Junior Achievement of SoCal’s and Compton Unified Announces Launch of 3DE Learning Model at Dominguez High School
CUSD JA3DE Press Conference at Dominguez High School, Dominguez HS Principal Caleb Oliver Courtesy CUSD 8.24.23
CUSD JA3DE Press Conference Dominguez High School, CUSD Superintendent Dr. Darin Brawley Courtesy CUSD 8.24.23
The 3DE model provides students access and exposure to diverse and high-growth careers and provides businesses innovative perspectives from students who are future leaders, consumers, and employees,”COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior Achievement of SoCal (JASoCal), in partnership with Compton Unified School District, proudly announces the successful launch of the innovative 3DE learning model at Dominguez High School. The kick-off press conference on August 24 showcased the cutting-edge advancement in education and how it equips students with the skills needed to excel in the ever-evolving 21st-century workforce.
— Dr. Les McCabe, JASoCal President and CEO
United around the belief that equitable access to high-quality education is a lever to economic mobility, 3DE transforms learning to be more interconnected and better reflect the real world. 3DE by Junior Achievement at Dominguez will serve ninth-grade students beginning August 2023 and will continue through high school as students continue their academic journey to graduation.
The 3DE instructional model uses case methodology to help students develop key competencies like communication, collaboration, and self-direction through real-world business challenges that are woven across their core subjects. This school year, ninth-grade students will solve six business challenges provided by local and national corporate partners like Delta Air Lines and NBCUniversal.
The grand opening brought together key representatives from Junior Achievement of SoCal and Compton Unified, including Superintendent Dr. Darin Brawley, JASoCal President & CEO Dr. Les McCabe, CUSD Chief Academic Officer Mario Marcos, students, CUSD board members, educators, and Compton community supporters.
“The Compton Unified School District Board is committed to making sure that our students have what they need in order to be successful both in the classroom and outside of the classroom,” said CUSD Board President Denzell Perry. “Partnerships like this allow our students to be connected to the careers of tomorrow.”
This partnership also provides more avenues of success for Compton students. “This School District has to provide more programs to eliminate the opportunity gaps that are consistently present for black and brown students,” said Superintendent Brawley. “3DE is one example of providing an in-depth experience for students to apply their critical-thinking analysis skills and project-based learning to solve real-life problems that exist in the workforce for various companies throughout the United States.”
“The 3DE model provides students access and exposure to diverse and high-growth careers and provides businesses innovative perspectives from students who are future leaders, consumers, and employees,” McCabe said. “But more importantly, it articulates the ‘why’ behind why kids are learning what they’re learning. 3DE is the most innovative instructional model in a generation, and we are excited for the students of Compton to be a part of it”.
The first 3DE cohort of 100 ninth-grade students at Dominguez will work with four teachers on various projects. “3DE is all about science, math, and English. In their business class, they are doing challenges where students answer real problems that companies have,” said Principal Oliver. “The students will work in teams with different companies. They will actually come into the classroom, present a problem, and ask students to come up with the best solution. Then the students will present their solutions to the companies. 3DE is going to be the avenue in which we connect students to employers in different career fields in order to make our students see themselves as career-ready.”
Originally piloted in Georgia in 2015, 3DE schools have seen tremendous success, with students consistently outperforming their school peers on all state standard benchmarks and milestones. Other 3DE Outcomes Include:
• 90% out performance on percentage of students scoring proficient or above for state end-of-course assessments during the 2018-2019 school year.
• 3DE increases student competitiveness with 89% of seniors successfully participating in an internship/consultancy.
• 3DE’s 2019 graduates have shown a 92% college persistence rate.
“When an organization like Junior Achievement, school districts, and business partners come together to create opportunities for students, it can be truly transformational,” added CUSD Chief Academic Officer Mario Marcos. “And for the next four years, these students are going to embark on an exciting journey working with 16 different partners and attacking 16 different case challenges. And those opportunities will foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration skills, 21st Century skills that are necessary for the workforce today.”
This announcement follows an extensive due diligence process with leadership from the School District, Dominguez High School, and 3DE/Junior Achievement of SoCal. Over the course of this year, the team has worked collaboratively with school administration and teachers to prepare for the launch in 2023 with plans for expansion to additional Compton Unified School District high schools. 3DE will continue to provide consistent support for the teachers and school leadership through a dedicated team.
To learn more about 3DE visit https://jasocal.org/3de/.
Crystal Boutiette
Junior Achievement of SoCal
+1 323-785-3557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Launch of 3DE at Dominguez High School