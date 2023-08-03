Monique Johnson Appointed as the New Board Chair of Junior Achievement of Southern California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is proud to announce the appointment of Monique Johnson as the new Board Chair, effective July 1, 2023. Ms. Johnson, an executive banker in the industry for almost forty years, is Beneficial State Bank’s Senior Vice President and Director of Client & Community Partnerships.
Johnson’s new role as Board Chair will build upon her longstanding involvement with the 69-year-old non-profit organization. She first served as a volunteer in 1996 before managing what is now the prestigious JASoCal Golf Classic, along with coordinating various corporate and peer- to peer fundraising initiatives for the organization. Joining the Board in 2013, she has since been involved on several committees, including the past Chair of the Education Committee.
"We are delighted to welcome Monique Johnson as our new Board Chair," said Dr.Les McCabe, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Southern California. “Her extensive and often hands-on experience and leadership within the organization, along with her dedication to financial wellness in our community, will be instrumental in advancing our mission. With Monique at the helm, we are confident in achieving even greater milestones and positively shaping the future of the communities we serve, and I look forward to working alongside her."
As Chair, Johnson will provide strategic guidance, support, and vision to further the organization's outreach, educational, and fundraising initiatives throughout the Southern California region, which includes Orange County, Inland Empire, Riverside County, Bakersfield, Kern County, and Tulare County. Her exceptional leadership skills and vast experience in the financial sector are anticipated to contribute significantly to Junior Achievement’s continued success in creating a meaningful impact on the lives of young people, equipping them with the essential skills they need to thrive in the ever-changing economic landscape.
Johnson says, “I’m thrilled and proud of the opportunity to lead the Board over these next two fiscal years. The diversity and inclusion of the more than 60 Board Members is remarkable to see. We’re active members that care about the programs offered, impact to the students, and are supportive of every inspiring staff member that makes it all happen.”
Johnson’s appointment comes at a crucial time when financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurial skills are more significant than ever to the health of the local economy. With the support of Ms. Johnson's leadership and guidance, JASoCal is poised to expand its reach and impact within the neighborhoods and districts identified to have the most need, ensuring equitable access to educational experiences that provide the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions and pursue successful careers.
About Junior Achievement of Southern California
Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make educated academic and economic choices. JA learning solutions are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences to students from kindergarten through high school. JASoCal offers multiple programs, including in-class programs, 3DE by Junior Achievement, and JA Finance Park, all of which focus on entrepreneurship, personal financial literacy and workforce readiness. JASoCal serves upwards of 50,000 students annually throughout its service area of Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. JASoCal Headquarters are in Los Angeles with a regional office in Costa Mesa. Additional information can be found at www.jasocal.org | Instagram (@JA_SOCAL) | Facebook (@JASoCal) | LinkedIn: @jasocal
Crystal Boutiette
