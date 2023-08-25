For Immediate Release:

August 25, 2023

Nadia Marji, CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

Jessica.ward@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on September 7

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners will hold their next public meeting on Thursday, September 7, 2023, beginning at noon and all are invited to participate. The meeting will take place at Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City; however, interested parties need not be present to participate. All Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meetings may be accessed via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming, made possible through YouTube.

On September 7, 2023, Commissioners will:

Vote on possession limits for amphibians and reptiles

Hear general discussion updates on: Bison conservation in Kansas Harvest reporting methods for migratory birds Deer regulations Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area



The Department Secretary will then offer an agency and state fiscal status, before Commissioners conclude with discussions on Workshop items (items that may be voted on at a future date), to include:

Big game permanent regulations, carcass movement regulation

Boating regulations

Non-resident access regulation (for waterfowl seasons only)

Time is always set aside for public comment, including public comment on non-agenda items. Participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Bowyer Community Building, in Emporia.

