KDWP Offering New Interactive Mapping Tool to Locate Fields for Dove Hunting

Kansas City, Kan. – Geographic information system staff at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are proud to offer hunters a new tool this year designed to make locating fields managed specifically for dove easier than ever. Each year, KDWP’s public land managers work diligently to provide quality wildlife habitat for public enjoyment – to include crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble – that are sure to attract good numbers of wildlife, including dove.

To make locating these areas as seamless as possible, hunters should:

1. Visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Migratory-Birds/Dove2.

2. Click the first available link, https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/1d6b4f5586bc4cc2a30cf412205a7607.

3. Zoom in on the area they’d like to visit.

4. Adjust layers accordingly. (Layers allow the user to filter results, based on things such as handicap accessibility or youth-mentor fields. A table-view pop-out at the bottom of the map allows users to sort by different attributes, including wildlife area.)

PRO TIP: Hunters should note the tool’s “Nearest Field Locator,” which allows users to select a point on the map and then search within a distance radius of their choosing.

The 2023 Kansas dove hunting season will run September 1 through November 29, during which time hunters may take mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared, and ringed turtle doves. After the season closes, only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves may be harvested.

Hunters may keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination; There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily bag limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport. The possession limit for dove is 45.

Lastly, hunters should keep in mind that migratory doves may only be taken while in flight.

To learn more about doves in Kansas, click HERE.

To purchase 2023 Kansas hunting licenses and permits, visit GoOutdoorsKansas.com or download the Go Outdoor Kansas mobile app, HERE.

