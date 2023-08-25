6th circuit commission announces nominees for new circuit judge position in Platte County
25 August 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the newly created circuit judge position in Platte County, which became effective July 1, 2023, by the passage of the state budget. The nominees are:
The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have sixty days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for the newly created circuit judge position.
The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary D. Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark M. Ferguson and Jared P. Welch, and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.
Note: Links to nominees' applications typically are disabled after the governor makes his selection.
Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District
(816) 889-3600