6th circuit commission announces nominees for new circuit judge position in Platte County





25 August 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the newly created circuit judge position in Platte County, which became effective July 1, 2023, by the passage of the state budget. The nominees are:





Megan B. Benton – associate circuit judge, Platte County (6th Judicial Circuit), in Platte City (five votes in support).





Myles A. Perry – assistant prosecuting attorney and trial team leader, Platte County prosecutor’s office in Platte City (five votes in support).





Nicolas J. Taulbee – senior counsel and assistant attorney general, civil litigation division, Missouri Attorney General’s Office in Kansas City (five votes in support).





The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have sixty days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for the newly created circuit judge position.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary D. Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Mark M. Ferguson and Jared P. Welch, and lay members Julie Elliott and Carla Killen.









Note: Links to nominees' applications typically are disabled after the governor makes his selection.





