Detours to begin for State Street intersection closure

BISMARCK, N.D. – Detours will be in place for some State Street traffic starting the evening of Tuesday, August 29.



The State Street intersection at the westbound I-94 ramps will be closed. Westbound traffic coming off the interstate will not be able to turn southbound on State Street. Northbound State Street traffic will also not be able to use the westbound on-ramp. Traffic will be detoured north to Century Avenue, east to 19th Street, and south to Divide Avenue.



The intersection at State Street and Capitol Avenue will also be closed during this time. Traffic will not be able to turn east or west with this closure, but north and southbound traffic on State Street will not be impacted. Traffic will be detoured to Divide Avenue.



These detours are expected to remain in place for approximately five days. Drivers should plan alternative routes if necessary.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



