DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

JADE T. BUTAY

DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 25, 2023

STATE ACTIVATES DISASTER RECOVERY JOBS PORTAL

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced the availability of a disaster recovery jobs portal for Maui to help workers and businesses impacted by the wildfires. The portal provides access to all currently available jobs on Maui as maintained by the DLIR.

“Activating the Disaster Recovery Jobs Portal is part of our effort to connect job seekers and employers as Maui recovers from this tragic event,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR Director. “Connecting workers and employers is critical to supporting our local economy and speeding recovery to alleviate the suffering of our people right now.”

Individuals may view the job board for available jobs, but employers will need to be registered in HireNet Hawaiʻi to perform candidate searches while job seekers will need to be registered with HireNet Hawaii to post resumes. Find the portal at: https://disasterrecovery.hirenethawaii.com/

Staff members from the Workforce Development Division are currently providing individuals with in-person services at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at University Hawaiʻi Maui College. Workforce services are also available at the American Job Center at 110 Alaʻihi Street, Suite 209, Kahului, HI 96732.

For more information on job fairs and training opportunities please visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities/.

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $557,592.

Media Contact:

Bill Kunstman

Ka ‘Oihana Pono Limahana

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

(808) 586-8845

[email protected]

http://labor.hawaii.gov