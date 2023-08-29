Low On-Resistance, High Current 200 V & 300 V Rad-Hard Gallium Nitride Devices Increase Power Density for Space

Rad Hard GaN FETs Increase Power Density for Demanding Space Applications

EPC Space introduces two new radiation-hardened (rad-hard) gallium nitride (GaN) devices in the high current “G-package” family.

The G-Package family offers the lowest on-resistance of any packaged rad hard transistor currently on the market.”
— Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space announces the introduction of two new rad-hard GaN transistors with ultra-low on-resistance and high current capability for high power density solutions that are lower cost and more efficient than the nearest comparable radiation-hardened silicon MOSFET. These devices come packaged in hermetic packages in very small footprints.

The EPC7020G is a 200 V, 14.5 mΩ, 200 Apulsed radiation-hardened gallium nitride transistor and the EPC7030G is a 300 V, 32 mΩ, 200 Apulsed radiation-hardened gallium nitride transistor. These devices join the 40 V, 4.5 mΩ EPC7019G and the 100 V, 4.5 mΩ EPC7018G to cover applications including power supplies for satellites and space mission equipment, motor drives for robotics, instrumentation and reaction wheels, and deep space probes. This product family comes packaged in a compact hermetic package in a footprint less than 45 mm2.

With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions.

“The G-Package family offers the lowest on-resistance of any packaged rad hard transistor currently on the market,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space. “These devices offer mission-critical components with superior figure of merit, significantly smaller size, and lower cost for the space and other high-reliability markets than alternative rad hard silicon solutions”.

Price & Availability

Contact factory for price, availability, and delivery.

About EPC Space

EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.

Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications including power supplies, light detection and ranging (lidar), motor drive, and ion thrusters.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Low On-Resistance, High Current 200 V & 300 V Rad-Hard Gallium Nitride Devices Increase Power Density for Space

