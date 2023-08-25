Read more about GBI Investigates Shooting Death of Telfair County Man

Lumber City, Georgia (August 25, 2023) – On Friday, August 25, 2023, at about 1:00 a.m., the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI for assistance with a death investigation that occurred at 690 Big Horse Creek Road Lumber City, Telfair County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that around 12:20 a.m., on August 25, 2023, Telfair County 911 received a call that a man, later identified as Richard Harris, age 29, of Lumber City, GA, had been shot. The investigation shows that Harris hit a man multiple times with a bat. The man then shot Harris, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. During the incident, two other people were also shot and received minor injuries.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman, GA at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for review.