Facility Logix names Ariel Gruswitz Vice President of Business Development & Operations
The Maryland-based life science consulting firm created the position as the firm evolves in response to the rapid growth of the life science sector.
Ariel’s background in science and tech advocacy and innovation-driven economic development provides valuable perspective, expertise, and a strong national network for strengthening [our] leadership.”BURTONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland-based life science consulting firm, Facility Logix LLC, has announced the appointment of Ariel Gruswitz as Vice President of Business Development & Operations, a new position created as the firm evolves in response to rapid life science sector growth.
— Patricia Larrabee, President and CEO
The company’s unique expertise positions it to provide a comprehensive scope of services at the intersection of real estate and science and tech, including owner’s representation, facilities planning and project management; it is also a critical resource for strategy, market analyses and business development for research and higher education institutions and economic development organizations.
An extensive background in economic development and biotech public affairs gives Gruswitz unique insight into how Facility Logix can best support a wide range of clients on growing the life sciences sector in various markets, according to President and CEO, Patricia Larrabee, who founded the firm in 2004.
“Our team has been growing at a rapid pace these past few years,” Larrabee says, “and Ariel’s background in science and tech advocacy and innovation - driven economic development provides valuable perspective, expertise, and a strong national network for strengthening the firm’s leadership. Her background rounds out our ability to problem solve for our clients to deliver everything from community level sector growth strategies to owner’s representation or project management on specific lab or manufacturing projects. We’re excited for this step in our evolution as we continue to engage clients in existing and emerging markets across the country.”
Gruswitz has served as Facility Logix’s Director of Consulting Services since 2021 leading its economic development and market assessment related services. In that role, she has been engaged in diverse projects, from facilitating the growth of the emerging life sciences sector in North Texas to advising on strategic opportunities for Mid-Atlantic life science markets.
“I look forward to helping coalesce our spectrum of services into a more seamless continuum and improving our ability to communicate what we do to prospective clients across the country in the science and technology sector,” Gruswitz notes. Her new post expands her portfolio to include supporting the President and CEO in internal operations and business development strategy; elevating the firm’s thought leadership influence in key markets; building out its presence in emerging markets; and enhancing the firm’s brand.
