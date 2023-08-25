Submit Release
RE: I 89 North Bound by exit 11 Richmond

The road way is now open and traffic is moving slowly. Please use caution and drive safely.

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, August 25, 2023 3:24 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 North Bound by exit 11 Richmond

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 North bound by exit 11 in Richmond is experiecing delays due to a traffic incident. Traffic is beginning to slow.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

