RE: I 89 North Bound by exit 11 Richmond
The road way is now open and traffic is moving slowly. Please use caution and drive safely.
Thank you,
Pam
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, August 25, 2023 3:24 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 North Bound by exit 11 Richmond
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 North bound by exit 11 in Richmond is experiecing delays due to a traffic incident. Traffic is beginning to slow.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
