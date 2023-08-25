RE: I 89 North Bound by exit 11 Richmond

The road way is now open and traffic is moving slowly. Please use caution and drive safely.

Thank you,

Pam

I 89 North bound by exit 11 in Richmond is experiecing delays due to a traffic incident. Traffic is beginning to slow.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

