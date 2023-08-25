NEWS

Notice of Funding Announcement: IRA Forest Landowner Support

August 25, 2023

The USDA Forest Service marks a special milestone in sharing the first competitive funding opportunity for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Forest Landowner Support programs. On Thursday, August 24, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Forest Service is making $150 million from the IRA available to support participation of underserved and small acreage forest landowners in emerging markets for climate mitigation and forest resilience. The application package has been published on Grants.gov (Opportunity #USDA-FS-2023-IRA-FLS-01). We will accept Track A proposals (from $2 million to $25 million) from eligible entities for the next 60 days and Track B (less than $2 million) anytime in the next 12 months.

Please note that individuals are not eligible to apply for this funding opportunity.

To access this funding opportunity, visit Grants.gov. For more information, including a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) document that will be updated regularly, please visit our website.

The Forest Service will host application assistance webinars to discuss this specific funding opportunity and answer questions from eligible entities. We encourage grant writers, program managers, and financial managers to attend.

The Forest Service is excited for the impact that these IRA Forest Landowner Support funding opportunities will have on private and Tribal forest lands throughout the country. Please forward this announcement to others in your network who may be interested.

Feel free to reach out to our team at sm.fs.landownerira@usda.gov with any questions.

United States Forest Service

Inflation Reduction Act – Forest Landowner Support