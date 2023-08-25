Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the Suwannee River Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of William Lloyd, and Richard Schwab to the Suwannee River Water Management District.

 

William Lloyd

Lloyd, of High Springs, is the Vice President of Suwannee Valley Feeds, LLC. He is the former Manager of Suwannee Valley Feeds and a Dairy Specialist with ADM Alliance Nutrition. Lloyd earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

 

Richard Schwab

Schwab, of Perry, is the Vice President of M.A. Rigoni, Inc. He is a third-generation logger and has worked in the forest industry for over 25 years. Schwab is a current member of the Southern Wood Producers Association, the American Loggers Council, and the Forest Resources Association.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

