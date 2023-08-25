Sunstone Welders Introduces the PJ Scope: A Top Choice for Magnification in Permanent Jewelry Welding
Sunstone Welders, a leader in permanent jewelry solutions, announces its newest product: the PJ Scope, enhancing visibility with 5x magnification.
The PJ Scope is a game-changer for permanent jewelry artists”PAYSON, UT, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunstone Welders, a leader in advancing permanent jewelry welding solutions, is excited to announce its newest product: the PJ Scope, enhancing visibility with 5x magnification to improve vision of links and jump rings.
— Jonathan Young
With portability in mind, the PJ Scope adapts to the demands of permanent jewelry businesses, moving from one pop-up event to another. The microscope is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Orion PJ, Orion mPulse, or Zapp permanent jewelry welders. Setting up the PJ Scope is a breeze as it can be simply positioned on any table, connect to your Sunstone welder and use the PJ Scope’s optics to guide the chain placement.
Safety and comfort are paramount, evident in the automated optical shutter featured in the PJ Scope. It adeptly blocks harmful weld flashes, thus safeguarding the operator’s vision throughout the welding process.
“The PJ Scope is a game-changer for permanent jewelry artists,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone. “Sunstone’s dedication to innovative solutions for permanent jewelry artists is evident in every detail of the PJ Scope. It is simple, precise, and comfortable; making it an indispensable tool for every permanent jewelry artist.”
Andy Jensen
Sunstone Engineering LLC
+1 801-319-4157
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube