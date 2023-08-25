Lahaina District Courthouse Temporarily Closed

WAILUKU, Hawaiʻi – Lahaina District Court cases and services are being addressed at Hoapili Hale, the main courthouse in Wailuku located at 2145 Main St.

For information on temporary restraining orders and court forms, call 808-244-2706. For traffic, criminal, and civil matters, and general questions call 808-244-2800.

You can also search for your case information, including hearing dates, on the Judiciary’s case management system called eCourt Kokua. If you would like a two-week view of upcoming hearings, click on the Upcoming Court Hearings Search tab. There you can search by case identification number or court/location.

Defendants and attorneys can also sign up to get reminders about upcoming court dates by text or email, by registering at eReminders.

“Our hearts are broken for those in Lahaina, Kula, and all areas of Maui who have lost much and are recovering from this unfathomable tragedy, including some of our own employees. We appreciate how the Maui County and statewide legal community has risen to the challenge both in terms of donations as well as providing free legal advice to those in need,” Second Circuit Chief Judge Peter T. Cahill said.

Free legal assistance

Here is a current list of some of the free legal resources available to support those affected by the wildfires:

The Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi and Maui County Bar Association members will have legal resources available at the Disaster Recovery Center at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College as staffing and volunteer availability allows. Also, applications for Legal Aid services can be submitted electronically at www.legalaidhawaii.org or by calling the Legal Aid Intake Line at 800-499-4302, Monday through Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Native Hawaiian Legal Corp is assisting Native Hawaiian Maui residents. NHLC recommends completing an intake form to begin the process. Or call 808-521-2302.

Volunteer Legal Services of Hawaiʻi will waive its administrative fees for Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Call 808-528-7046 or complete an online intake form.

Questions can be submitted to Hawaii Online Pro Bono.

For more information, go to the Hawaiʻi State Law Library website.