BAHZ - New Selectable Kelvin LED Post-Top Lights with Photocell

BAHZ LED Post-Top Lights from AccessFixtures.com

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of BAHZ, a new range of LED post-top lights featuring selectable Kelvin. Changing the Kelvin of this fixture between a warm 3000K, a cool 4000K, and a bright 5000K just takes the flick of a switch. A variety of wattage options are available in this range, including 60w, 80w, 100w, 120w, 150w and 200w versions. All BAHZ fixtures come as standard with a built-in, efficiency maximizing photocell that ensures the fixture only illuminates when natural light levels are low. To provide maximum customizability, this photocell can be easily disabled by placing a cap over the lens should it be required. The BAHZ also features top-notch durability. It is constructed from a die-cast aluminum, corrosion resistant housing, and is IP65 rated for wet locations, surge protected up to 6KV, and features a shatterproof, vandal-resistant polycarbonate lens. This ensures that the fixture can withstand the toughest of weather and environmental conditions.

“The BAHZ range of LED fixtures offers our customers the ultimate in reliable, affordable, and durable post-top lighting solutions”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “They are the perfect fixture for illuminating areas with high footfall such as pathways, streets and parks. They are suitable for both private and public locations”.

All products in the BAHZ range provide Type V optics, and are specifically designed to utilize both its reflector and head-mounted LEDs to distribute light in a wide 360° fashion. These fixtures come in a black color as standard, and are delivered with all the hardware required for slip-fitter mounting to a 2 ⅜” vertical tenon. The voltage of these fixtures is 120-277V, and provide up to 26,000 lumens of light. All BAHZ fixtures include a five-year Access Fixtures warranty, subject to operating temperatures of between -40°C and +50°C.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.