New Era Dawns for the Lexington Flying Pigs: Danny and Amber Kirkman Take the Helm

The Lexington Flying Pigs proudly announces new ownership.

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lexington Flying Pigs, a beloved staple of the local sports scene, proudly announces a new chapter in its storied history under the ownership of Danny and Amber Kirkman. The dynamic duo brings a fresh perspective and an unwavering passion for baseball to the team, ensuring a bright future for this cherished institution.

Danny Kirkman, a seasoned sports coach and CEO of Flying Pigs Sports, LLC, is no stranger to the world of athletics. With a wealth of experience and a keen eye for talent development, Danny is poised to lead the Flying Pigs to new heights both on and off the field. Amber Kirkman, an advocate for community engagement, is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment that fosters camaraderie and excitement among fans.

The Flying Pigs franchise holds a special place in the hearts of the Kirkman family. Danny and Amber's grandfathers, Jim Parris and Bob Craven, were ardent baseball enthusiasts whose love for the game ignited the couple's passion for baseball. This ownership transition is a heartfelt dedication to the memory and legacy of these two individuals who played a pivotal role in shaping Danny and Amber's aspirations.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Danny Kirkman shared, "Amber and I are beyond thrilled to take the reins of the Lexington Flying Pigs. We're committed to honoring the traditions of the team while ushering in a new era of excitement and success. This journey is a tribute to our grandfathers, who taught us the true essence of sportsmanship and dedication."

Lexington Mayor Jason Hayes expressed his enthusiasm for the new ownership, stating, "The Lexington Flying Pigs have been an integral part of our community for years, bringing joy to fans of all ages. With Danny and Amber at the helm, I'm confident that the team's legacy will continue to flourish. Their commitment to both the sport and our city is truly commendable."

The Lexington Flying Pigs' website provides fans with up-to-date information about the team's schedule, roster, and news. The team's recent success has been highlighted by The Dispatch in an article that underscores the Flying Pigs' best season yet (https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/flying-pigs-enjoying-their-best-season-yet/article_37112b17-a9ca-56eb-a726-c4e1cfdd83c2.html).

The Flying Pigs are also an active participant in the Old North State League, further cementing their role in North Carolina's vibrant baseball community. Additionally, the team's commitment to community development has been recognized in a feature by Davidson Local News.

As the Lexington Flying Pigs soar into this new era, the city eagerly anticipates the boundless energy, sportsmanship, and excitement that Danny and Amber Kirkman are poised to bring to the team. Join us in welcoming this dynamic duo to the Flying Pigs family and celebrating the future of baseball in Lexington.