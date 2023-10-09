Canady's Landscaping and Grading Named Grand Slam Sponsor for the Lexington Flying Pigs

As the Grand Slam sponsor, Canady's Landscaping and Grading will play a pivotal role in supporting the Lexington Flying Pigs.

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canady's Landscaping and Grading, a leading landscaping and grading company based in Lexington, NC, known for their exceptional quality and commitment to excellence, is proud to announce their partnership with the Lexington Flying Pigs as the Grand Slam sponsor for the upcoming season.

Canady's Landscaping and Grading, headquartered in Lexington, NC, has established a sterling reputation for their comprehensive landscaping and grading services. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a dedication to customer satisfaction, they have become a trusted name in the industry.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Lexington Flying Pigs as the Grand Slam sponsor. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to support a local team that shares our commitment to excellence and community engagement," said Craig Canady, Owner of Canady's Landscaping and Grading.

The Lexington Flying Pigs, owned and operated by Flying Pigs Sports, LLC, are a prominent team in the Old North State League, known for their outstanding athleticism and dedication to the sport. The team's mission is to provide an exceptional baseball experience for both players and fans alike.

"We are delighted to have Canady's Landscaping and Grading on board as our Grand Slam sponsor. Their dedication to quality and excellence mirrors our own values, and we're looking forward to a successful partnership," said Danny Kirkman, Owner and CEO of Flying Pigs Sports, LLC.

As the Grand Slam sponsor, Canady's Landscaping and Grading will play a pivotal role in supporting the Lexington Flying Pigs throughout the season, contributing to the team's continued success on and off the field.

For more information about Canady's Landscaping and Grading, please visit www.canadyserosioncontrol.com.

For more information about the Lexington Flying Pigs, please visit www.lexingtonflyingpigs.com.

