Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group to meet Aug. 30 by web conference

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will host an interagency work group meeting on Aug. 30 by web conference to discuss government authorities for managing threatened oceanfront structures. The public may listen by computer or phone.

The work group was established in August 2022 to engage with partner organizations and stakeholders to identify, research, and recommend policy and/or program improvements to establish more proactive, comprehensive, and predictable strategies for addressing structures at immediate risk of collapse.

WHO:      Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group

WHAT:    Meeting topic:  Government authorities for managing threatened oceanfront structures 

WHEN:    Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.

WHERE:   Webex 

   Join by computer

                Meeting number: 2425 929 0132

                Password: IWGAUG23 (49428423 from phones)

    Join by phone

    1-415-655-0003

                 Access code: 2425 929 0132

                 Password: IWGAUG23 (49428423 from phones)

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov. Please list “Threatened Oceanfront Structures” in the subject line.

