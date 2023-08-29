Old Trapper Announces 2023 Sponsorship of NFL Network

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Season-long Presenting Sponsor of Good Morning Football Show

We are excited to team up with the NFL Network for the third consecutive year, and further establish the natural union between football and beef jerky fans” — Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper today announced that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is the presenting sponsor of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Show for the third consecutive year.

The season-long sponsorship includes Old Trapper product integration within Good Morning Football and includes TV spots across all NFL Network programming, brand highlights on show billboards, and digital and social media extension. Additionally, the popular What’s Your Beef feature will be presented by Old Trapper each week on Good Morning Football.

“We are excited to team up with the NFL Network for the third consecutive year, and further establish the natural union between football and beef jerky fans,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Football fans are some of our most loyal customers and what’s better than enjoying the best beef jerky while tailgating, attending games, and going to watch parties throughout the season? Just as every play counts, every bite of Old Trapper jerky fuels the spirit of competition and camaraderie, making every moment of the football experience truly unforgettable."

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

