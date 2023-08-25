Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the St. Johns River Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Ryan Atwood, Ronald Howse, and Jon “Chris” Peterson to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Ryan Atwood

Atwood, of Mount Dora, is the Owner of Atwood Family Farms and H&A Farms. He is the former President of the Florida Blueberry Growers Association and serves on the Florida Fruits and Vegetable Association Board of Directors. Atwood earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his master’s degree in forest genetics from the University of Florida.

Ronald Howse

Howse, of Cocoa, is the President and Founder of Real Deal Development Group and HOWSECO, LLC. He currently serves on the Eastern Florida State College District Board of Trustees and the Florida Transportation Commission. Howse earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Central Florida.

Jon “Chris” Peterson

Peterson, of Winter Park, is the President of Hell’s Bay Boatworks, Inc. He is a board member of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and a legacy partner of Captains for Clean Water. Peterson earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

