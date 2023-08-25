Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Two to the Northwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of John Alter and Angus “Gus” Andrews to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

John Alter

Alter, of Malone, is currently retired and manages a family-run tree farm. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring with the rank of Captain. Alter earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and his master’s degree in political science from Villanova University.

Angus “Gus” Andrews

Andrews, of DeFuniak Springs, is the Owner of Andrews & Ansdorff Realty and Southern Beach Management. He is a former member of the Trustmark Bank Board of Directors. Andrews earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

