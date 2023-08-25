REMTEC - A LEADING CERAMIC-BASED ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURER - NAMES BRIAN BUYEA PRESIDENT
Remtec is a US-based leading manfuacturer of ceramic-based electronics
The decision was a very clear one, given Brian's deep experience in the electronics arena, his exciting vision for our company, and his leadership track record here.”NORWOOD, MA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Remtec Incorporated -- a leading U.S. provider of ceramic-based packaging, assemblies, substrates, and components widely applied across the electronics industry – announced today that its board of directors has named Brian Buyea president of the company. Buyea steps into the role after serving as Remtec’s general manager for nearly three years, a period in which his increasing leadership responsibilities enabled a smooth, strategic transition from Remtec’s founder, owner, and previous principal, Nahum Rapoport.

“We could not be more pleased to name Brian president of Remtec,” said Marshall Parker, board chair of Remtec, which is a privately held company and holding of Rempro Holdings LLC, a Kansas Ltd Liability Company. “The decision was a very clear one, given his deep experience in the electronics arena, his exciting vision for our company, and both his leadership track record here and adeptness in handling our leadership transition. We’re very much looking forward to seeing where he takes us from here.”
Prior to joining Remtec, Buyea was a project management engineer for TTM Technologies (Syracuse, NY, Nasdaq: TTMI); was a value stream manager for Knowles Precision Devices (Cazenovia, NY); held various senior engineering and management posts during 19 years at microwave/RF industry leader Anaren, Inc. (Syracuse, NY -- acquired by TTM); and was also a manufacturing engineer at Dielectric Labs for nine years. Buyea holds a BS in Electrical Engineering Technology from SUNY Polytechnic and earned a Level 1 Six Sigma Black Belt Certification from Syracuse University and an IPC EMS Program Management certification.
“I am both humbled and fired up to take the helm of Remtec,” said Buyea. “My predecessor, board, and fellow team members here in Norwood have built a powerful, resilient, and exceptionally well-respected company – with world-class talent, an exciting technology portfolio, loyal customers who are leaders in their respective fields, and a bright future.”
Buyea added that near-term priorities include a Q4 move to a new, larger, and more capability-rich facility located in Canton, MA just a few miles from the company’s current facility. (Construction is well under way, as of this writing.) And he is especially enthusiastic about promoting both significant investments made in new manufacturing capabilities at the new plant and “leveraging Remtec’s many quite unique packaging technologies in new, highly demanding applications.”
About Remtec
Operating out of Norwood, MA since its inception in 1990, Remtec Incorporated is an RoHS compliant, ISO 9001:2008 registered and ITAR compliant U.S. company providing custom and semi-custom ceramics-based electronic packaging, assembly, substrate, and component solutions for a wide range electronics customers – and applied in challenging contexts within RF/microwave, power electronics, optoelectronics, defense, aerospace, and semiconductor manufacturing segments. Learn more at www.remtec.com
