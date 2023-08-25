Recruiting for Good to Help Girls Tennis Teams Save on Travel to NYC for US Open
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good launches sweet service; "Helping Girls Tennis Teams Experience The US Open!"
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We love collaborating and helping parents gift their Girls Teams meaningful tennis trips. Travel The World....Watch Women Play...The Best Tennis in The World."
How Recruiting for Good's Referral Program
Good for You + The Community Too Works?
1. Parent of Girl (in Tennis Team) refers a company hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a new employee; and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good then, donates $500 to support Girls Design Tomorrow.
4. Parent earns Tennis Team Travel savings to NYC (and Experience US Open 2024).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Help us, Help you; use recruiting for good to support Girl Causes, and earn The Sweetest US Open Tennis Trip to Party for Good!"
About
Girls Tennis Trips...love to experience The US Open. Recruiting for Good can help teams save money on airfare, hotel, and game tickets. Participate in 1 referral 1 reward to earn savings. To learn more visit www.GirlsTennisTrips.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
