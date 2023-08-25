Tampa Personal Injury Law Firm earns Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau®
Receiving accreditation from the Better Business Bureau reflects our firm’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity and service to our clients and community.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau® is an honor accorded to only those businesses that meet eligibility standards. Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business.
As with all businesses that are Accredited by the BBB, Vanguard Attorneys has committed to the BBB Code of Business Practices. The Code is a comprehensive set of policies, procedures, and best practices on how businesses treat consumers. These standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, and being truthful.
“We are proud to be a BBB Accredited Business,” said Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney, “Receiving accreditation from the Better Business Bureau reflects our firm’s unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of ethics, integrity and service to our clients and community.”
Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, slip and falls and wrongful death. Their team of attorneys and support staff utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live in prosper and grow. Multiple attorneys and staff onsite are bilingual and are able to connect with clients in either English or Spanish.
About the Better Business Bureau: As a private, non-profit organization, the purpose of the Better Business Bureau is to promote an ethical marketplace. BBBs help resolve buyer/seller complaints by means of conciliation, mediation, and arbitration. BBBs also review advertising claims, online business practices and charitable organizations. BBBs develop and issue reports on businesses and nonprofit organizations and encourage people to check out a company or charity before making a purchase or donation.
