Governor Abbott Deploys Firefighting Resources To Aid Louisiana

TEXAS, August 25 - August 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has deployed 89 firefighters, paramedics, and emergency management personnel along with emergency response resources to Louisiana to help combat devastating wildfires currently burning near the Texas-Louisiana border and across the Pelican State.



“Texas has deployed firefighters, emergency response personnel, and resources to help our neighbors in Louisiana respond to devastating wildfires,” said Governor Abbott. “Just as the State of Louisiana offered their support and assistance during Hurricane Harvey six years ago, Texas is swiftly providing the personnel and resources our neighbors need to combat these destructive wildfires impacting their state. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the brave first responders who are responding to these dangerous wildfires and others across Texas and our country as they answer the call to protect and serve their fellow Americans"



At the direction of Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) deployed the following wildfire response resources this morning under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC):

Texas A&M Forest Service : 3 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Task Forces including 66 firefighters, 4 Emergency Operations Center Command Staff, 12 fire engines, 9 Command Vehicles, and 3 water tenders.

: 3 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) Task Forces including 66 firefighters, 4 Emergency Operations Center Command Staff, 12 fire engines, 9 Command Vehicles, and 3 water tenders. Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : 3 Wildland Fire Support Packages including 17 paramedics, 8 EMS Command Vehicles, 3 ambulances, 3 all-terrain paramedic vehicles, and 3 trailers.

: 3 Wildland Fire Support Packages including 17 paramedics, 8 EMS Command Vehicles, 3 ambulances, 3 all-terrain paramedic vehicles, and 3 trailers. Texas Division of Emergency Management: 2 emergency management personnel to support the State of Louisiana Emergency Operations Center and a Field Incident Command Post.



Earlier this week, the Texas A&M Forest Service deployed firefighting aircraft stationed in Texas to assist the state of Louisiana battle the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish.



On Tuesday, Governor Abbott renewed and amended a disaster declaration for 205 Texas counties threatened by wildfires due to extreme heat and drought conditions. TDEM continues working with Texas Emergency Management Council Agencies, including the Texas A&M Forest Service, to manage wildfire responses across Texas.



Current resources supporting Texas’ wildfire response efforts include:

More than 460 firefighters from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System and Texas A&M Forest Service;

More than 490 out-of-state firefighters from 35 states;

116 Fire Engines;

113 Bulldozers and 2 Motor Graders;

30 Fixed-Wing Firefighting Aircraft;

10 Firefighting Helicopters;

8 Emergency Medical Task Force Wildland Fire Support Packages;

5 hand crews.



More than 95 fire departments from over 75 Texas cities have deployed to respond to wildfire activity across the state as part of the TIFMAS.



The State of Texas is currently supporting the response to four active wildfires across Texas, including the 3,000+ acre Shearwood Creek fire in Jasper County. As of this morning, more than 15 local and volunteer fire departments were actively responding to this fire. At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service have dispatched the following state and federal response resources to assist local first responders:

More than 115 firefighters and paramedics;

22 Fire Engines;

18 Bulldozers;

5 Fixed-Wing Firefighting Aircraft;

2 Firefighting Helicopters;

2 Emergency Medical Task Force Wildland Fire Support Packages;

2 Ambulances;

1 Hand Crew;

20 U.S. Forest Service Personnel including a fire engine and dozer.



The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Preparedness Level 4 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state. Texans are encouraged to make an emergency plan, limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, heed warnings from officials, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.



Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.



The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.

