Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts YHSGR Networking Mixer 2023 Inc 5000 Party and Launch YHSGR ADVANTAGE Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is thrilled to announce the upcoming YHSGR Networking Mixer 2023 Inc. 5000 Party, a momentous celebration in honor of our recognition as one of the 2023 INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. We are proud to share that YHSGR is among the elite group of only 36 real estate brokerages and teams nationwide to earn this prestigious accolade in 2023, as reported by HOUSINGWIRE.
This event is not just about celebrating our remarkable achievement but also marks the official launch of YHSGR ADVANTAGE, a groundbreaking marketplace designed to empower our agents and revolutionize the real estate industry. In a time of rapid change and innovation, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to arming our agents with the tools they need to excel in today's dynamic market.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Location: West San Gabriel Valley Association of Realtors
1039 E. Valley Blvd. #205B, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Agenda:
9:00 AM: Doors Open
9:30 AM: Power Buyer Real Estate Solutions Presentation
11:00 AM: Mid-Year Top Producers Panel Discussion
11:30 AM: INC 5000 Celebration
12:00 PM: Lunch
1:00 PM: Event Concludes
All of our agents, associates, and VIP clients are invited to attend this exclusive event. The cost of attendance is free, but registration is required. Please RSVP online at www.YHSGRevent.com to secure your spot.
YHSGR ADVANTAGE is a revolutionary platform that empowers our agents to provide comprehensive buying and selling solutions to their clients. This includes options such as Instant Sale, Modern Bridge, Cash Offers, and more. With this cutting-edge platform, our agents can now offer clients a full spectrum of choices when it comes to buying or selling a home. YHSGR ADVANTAGE ensures our agents have access to all available offers for their clients, including those from iBuyers, Power Buyers, and various other solution providers. We are ushering in a new era of real estate services, putting the power of choice back in the hands of our clients.
At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we firmly believe that knowledge is power, and the YHSGR Networking Mixer 2023 Inc. 5000 Party is the perfect occasion to celebrate our achievements, network with industry leaders, and learn about the future of real estate through YHSGR ADVANTAGE.
We invite you to join us on September 22nd, 2023, at the West San Gabriel Valley Association of Realtors for this extraordinary event. Together, we will celebrate our success, discuss the evolving real estate landscape, and unveil the game-changing YHSGR ADVANTAGE platform.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate brokerage committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients. With a strong focus on empowering our agents and leveraging technology to enhance the client experience, we have achieved remarkable growth and recognition, including being named one of the 2023 INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
