ITC: Eastern Idaho Tech SummitSep14

StartSeptember 14, 2023 8:00 AM MTEndSeptember 14, 2023 2:00 PM MT

Join the Idaho Technology Council on September 14 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. MT for it’s Eastern Idaho Tech Summit.

The Eastern Idaho Tech Summit is an opportunity to see the tech growing in Eastern Idaho. Presentations covering the cyber security landscape, access to capital, up-and-coming tech startups, and talent – all based on what is happening in Eastern Idaho.

Keynotes by Stuart Draper, CEO and Founder of StuKent, and Mike Ward, President of LA Semiconductor.

Some of our speakers include:

  • Erin Searcy – Chief Technology Officer, Nuclear Science and Technology – Idaho National Laboratory
  • Oscar Klassen – CEO – Jaws Tech
  • Trent Clawson – CEO – Titan Power
  • A capital panel including Raino Zoller of Trolley House Ventures
  • A 1 on 1 conversation with Idaho State University President, Kevin Satterlee
  • and many more to showcase the innovation happening in Eastern Idaho

