The Council for Economic Education Announces Annual Educator Conference
The 62nd Financial Literacy & Economic Education Conference to be held on September 22-23, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Economic Education, the nation’s leading nonprofit focused on helping youth gain financial and economic knowledge for life, is proud to announce this year’s annual Educator Conference will take place at the awe-inspiring Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Join the Council for Economic Education (CEE) for the nation's premier K-12 Educator Conference for teachers who want to integrate personal finance and economics into their classrooms. Registration is now open!
Attendees will have an all-access pass to over 45 sessions led by experts in the field, including hands-on workshops with related class activities and lesson plans, lectures from thought leaders in education and other relevant sectors, and roundtable discussions to network and exchange ideas with peers. Participating teachers can earn their fall Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits. The all-access pass also includes a captivating and inspiring keynote presentation by Brandon Copeland, a 10-year NFL veteran, speaker, educator, and advocate.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year–gathering together hundreds of K-12 economics teachers and personal finance teachers from across the nation,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer. “Most schools don’t have an economics department or a personal finance department in the way that english or history teachers do. At this Conference, economics and personal finance teachers can finally be part of a community–and it’s so inspiring to see them together learning and sharing their innovative ideas.”
For those interested in exhibiting or sponsoring, partnering with CEE through the Educator Conference allows organizations to increase visibility with K-12 teachers and decision-makers nationwide. The Educator Conference typically attracts over 400 attendees - over half are K-12 classroom teachers. According to a survey of teachers who attended the 2022 Conference, 98% of teachers would recommend the Conference to a colleague and 96% of attendees are using information and resources gained at the Educator Conference six months later!
The Council for Economic Education is pleased to offer a forum for educators looking to share ideas and bring back high-quality resources and lesson plans to their schools and communities.
About the Council for Economic Education:
The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K–12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities, and learn to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy. We carry out our mission in three ways. We advocate to require financial and economic education in every state. We provide training, tools and resources – online and live through over 180 affiliates nationwide – to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to over 4 million students. We deepen knowledge and introduce high school students to critical career capabilities through our national competitions and Invest in Girls program. Learn more at CouncilForEconEd.org and on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Council for Economic Education
Council for Economic Education
+1 212-827-3600
press@councilforeconed.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn