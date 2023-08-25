Chief Justice Names Judicial Council Leadership

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero this week announced appointments to Judicial Council internal committees, which help the council oversee key areas that include budget, legislation, technology, court rules, and litigation. The appointments take effect Sept. 15.

The Chief Justice also reappointed California Supreme Court Justice Carol Corrigan as the council’s vice chair, who is authorized to act as chair in the event the chair (Chief Justice Guerrero) is absent or unable to act.

Said Chief Justice Guerrero: “These committee members will help guide our most important priorities and develop solutions to pressing issues facing our judicial branch. Many of these appointees are returning to committee leadership, which will help us make steady progress on our ongoing priorities. We also have new members who will share fresh ideas and perspective with the council. I look forward to the growth we will make in the coming year with the support of these talented and diverse leaders.”

The Executive and Planning Committee will be newly chaired by Administrative Presiding Justice Brad R. Hill. Judge Maureen F. Hallahan, Superior Court of San Diego County, will serve as vice chair. Justice Hill's appointment will be effective Aug. 30 due to the retirement of former committee chair, Justice Marsha Slough. The committee oversees the council’s meeting process and operating procedures and develops the long-range strategic plan for the judicial branch.

The Judicial Branch Budget Committee will continue to be chaired by Judge Ann C. Moorman. David H. Yamasaki, court executive officer of the Superior Court of Orange County, will serve as vice chair. The committee develops fiscal priorities and advocates for the judicial branch with the Governor and Legislature.



Judge Marla O. Anderson, of the Superior Court of Monterey County, will continue to chair the Legislation Committee, with Judge Maria Lucy Armendariz, of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, as vice chair. The committee represents the council’s position with other branches of government and its agencies. It also reviews and makes recommendations on legislation and policy.

The Rules Committee, which oversees the development and approval of the California Rules of Court, the California Standards of Judicial Administration, and Judicial Council forms, will continue to be chaired by Justice Carin T. Fujisaki, with Judge Michelle Williams Court as vice chair.





The Technology Committee will continue to be chaired by Judge Kyle S. Brodie, of the Superior Court of San Bernardino County. Judge C. Todd Bottke, of the Superior Court of Tehama County, will continue to serve as vice chair. The committee oversees technology issues relating to the branch and the courts.

The Litigation Management Committee, which oversees claims against trial and appellate courts and the Judicial Council, will continue to be chaired by Judge Marla O. Anderson.