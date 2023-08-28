Fleming Ford Joins NCM Associates to Launch Advanced Leadership Development and Executive Coaching Programs
We eagerly anticipate Fleming’s experience and talents to build a program that directly addresses industry needs and demands”KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM® Associates is thrilled to announce that Fleming Ford will be joining the organization as the Director of Talent Solutions. In this role, Fleming will take the lead in designing and implementing leadership development and executive coaching programs for NCM's comprehensive suite of products and services.
— Brandiss Drummer, SVP of Business Solutions & Client Experience
Leveraging over 25 years of distinguished expertise in leadership development and executive coaching, Fleming is poised to contribute invaluable insights to NCM's innovative initiatives. With a proven track record and methodologies that harmonize seamlessly with NCM's mission, she brings a significant stride toward enhancing the capabilities and performance of leaders.
“This marks a significant step forward in empowering progressive leaders with the essential skills and strategies needed to foster high-performing teams' growth, retention, and success,” said Brandiss Drummer, SVP of Business Solutions & Client Experience. “We eagerly anticipate Fleming’s experience and talents to build a program that directly addresses industry needs and demands.”
With an unwavering commitment to equipping leaders with cutting-edge tools, models, and people strategies, this addition is set to redefine leadership excellence within the automotive industry and many other sectors alike.
“I am thrilled to join the NCM team as they continue their commitment to provide innovative and tactical solutions to equip clients to achieve even better outcomes,” said Fleming. “I’m inspired by NCM’s mission, helping each other succeed every day, and I look forward to building on the vision of providing dealers with the ongoing support and resources to leverage their workforce talent.”
As these groundbreaking programs take shape in 2024, a new era of leadership excellence emerges, empowering leaders with the resources to guide their teams toward unparalleled accomplishments.
