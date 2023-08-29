The Tolan Group Finalizes Another C Suite Placement for Memorial MRI & Diagnostics
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, is delighted to announce the successful placement of Fred Huang as the new Chief Financial Officer for Memorial MRI & Diagnostics (MMRI). Mr. Huang's appointment brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic acumen to his role, further enhancing the company's continued growth and success. Previously, The Tolan Group placed Todd Greene as Chief Operating Officer, who was recently promoted to CEO.
Memorial MRI & Diagnostics is dedicated to providing quality diagnostic imaging and treatment services for the community, utilizing advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment. With a commitment to delivering the highest level of care and compassion, the company focuses on accuracy, efficiency, and a positive patient experience.
In his recent role as Vice President of Finance and Controller at Privia Health, Fred Huang utilized his pragmatic leadership style to oversee finance operations within the Gulf Coast market. He capably managed the Profit & Loss (P&L) for legacy group practices and provided invaluable support to an extensive multi-specialty medical group comprising over 400 providers and 120 affiliated care centers. His strategic guidance was pivotal in coordinating financial practices with MGMA benchmarks, enhancing operational efficiency, controlling costs, and optimizing revenue streams.
Fred's transformative leadership extended to ancillary services, where he achieved a threefold increase in profitability during his tenure, underscoring his adeptness at driving financial performance. Prior to this, his role as Controller at Nova Medical Centers, a major occupational medicine provider, demonstrated his ability to build scalable financial frameworks.
A seasoned professional, Fred Huang commenced his career at PwC, where he conducted financial statement audits for a diverse portfolio of clients, including entities such as U.S. Anesthesia Partners and Shell Trading Company. Fred holds a Master of Accounting Science with a Minor in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy with Honors. He maintains licensure as a CPA in Texas.
"With a proven track record of driving process improvements, implementing effective financial controls, and fostering high-performing teams, Mr. Huang brings invaluable expertise to Memorial MRI & Diagnostics," said Todd Greene, MMRI's CEO. "As CFO, he will leverage his extensive experience in financial reporting, revenue cycle management, and cost reduction initiatives to support the company's mission of delivering high-quality diagnostic imaging services to the community," said Greene.
Commenting on his appointment, Fred Huang stated, "I'm excited to join MMRI at this critical juncture of the company. MMRI offers high-quality diagnostic imaging services at an affordable cost, and our goal is to take great care of the patients and the communities we serve while removing unnecessary spend from the healthcare ecosystem".
The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Jennifer Chee, Principal, and Mallory Schmidt, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.
