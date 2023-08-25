Court News ...

Fraudulent E-mail Regarding CLE Suspensions

Please be advised spoof e-mails with a subject line of: "Compliance Notice: CLE suspension” are being sent to members of the South Carolina Bar and contain the Judicial Branch logo and seal. The messages claim they are from “SC Court Administration”. This is a scam message.

Should you receive one of these emails, please do not click any links contained therein. A copy of the scam e-mail is below.