ECLAT Health Solutions Introduces "evaire"- A new NLP/ML Enabled Platform for Risk Adjustment & Clinical Documentation

Leading healthcare solutions provider unveils a game-changing platform to improve documentation and enhance code capture both concurrently and retrospectively.

We are equipping healthcare providers and payers with an intuitive, intelligent, and efficient solution that ultimately leads to accurate code capture and streamlined clinical documentation” — Gabe Stein

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ECLAT Health Solutions, a pioneer in delivering innovative healthcare solutions, is excited to announce the launch of "evaire," a comprehensive NLP/ML enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to revolutionize risk adjustment within all lines of business and redefine the landscape for risk-bearing providers and payers seeking seamless and efficient solutions.

Built by a team of risk adjustment and coding experts, evaire represents the culmination of ECLAT's commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. This cutting-edge platform addresses critical challenges faced by healthcare providers and payers in capturing accurate codes for retrospective charts while simultaneously streamlining documentation at the point of care using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies.

The key features of evaire include:

- NLP/ML Advancements: Leveraging state-of-the-art NLP and ML technologies, evaire ensures precise code capture for retrospective charts and enhances real-time clinical documentation at the point of care.

- Connect, Analyze, Inform, and Resolve: Rooted in these core principles, evaire presents a holistic approach to risk adjustment and clinical documentation, focusing on delivering superior results while minimizing complexity.

- Unified Approach: Combining prospective, concurrent and retrospective review functionalities within the same platform, evaire empowers payers and risk-bearing providers to achieve unprecedented levels of accuracy and efficiency.

- Expert-Driven Development: Crafted by a team of seasoned experts in risk adjustment and coding, evaire takes clinical documentation for risk adjustment to the next level, simplifying the review process for coders and clinicians alike.

"ECLAT Health Solutions is proud to introduce evaire, a game-changing platform that redefines risk adjustment and clinical documentation," said Gabe Stein, CEO at ECLAT Health Solutions. "With evaire, we are equipping healthcare providers and payers with an intuitive, intelligent, and efficient solution that bridges the gap between retrospective and concurrent reviews, ultimately leading to accurate code capture and streamlined clinical documentation."

To celebrate the launch of evaire, ECLAT Health Solutions is offering exclusive demonstrations and consultations to interested stakeholders at the RISE West Event, in Dallas, TX. To learn more about evaire and its transformative capabilities, visit https://www.eclathealth.com/risk-adjustment-solutions or contact Gabe Stein, gabe.stein@eclathealth.com.

About ECLAT Health Solutions:

ECLAT Health Solutions, Inc. (ECLAT) partners with some of the country's largest health systems and government payers. Our Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) and technology solutions provide revenue intelligence that enables our clients to reduce costs and improve revenue recognition and cash flow. Our ability to improve clients' outcomes through flexible, scalable services and technologies sets ECLAT apart from our competitors. ECLAT is a Private Equity backed company with offices in the US and internationally.