Cicospace Announces First-Ever “Cicospace Events” for Keynote Speakers

An Exclusive Opportunity for Keynote Speakers to Showcase in a Controlled Environment

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cicospace, the industry-leading public relations firm for keynote speakers, is excited to announce its first-ever "Cicospace Events," scheduled to take place in Arizona on August 27th, 2023. This innovative event is designed to offer keynote speakers a platform to deliver their messages in a controlled environment, ensuring not only a powerful remote delivery but also an opportunity to capture next-level stage footage for sizzle reels and social media.

Cicospace.com has long been recognized for its unparalleled services in the PR realm, offering traditional PR work such as featured articles and press distributions. In addition, the company found a niche in video production, ensuring that speakers are presented in the best light possible. Their offerings include sizzle reels, master class production, stage and podcast repurposing, and documentary-style interviews.

The "Cicospace Events" is a natural progression of the company's commitment to elevating the profile of keynote speakers. This event promises an evening of inspiration, learning, and networking in a controlled environment.

Event Speaker Line Up:

The event will feature a diverse line-up of speakers with topics ranging from self-care to the future of humanity. Speakers Includes:

Aaron Knipp: Founder of Cicospace

Erica Spiegelman: https://www.ericaspiegelman.com/

Scott Love: https://scottlovespeaks.com/

Aaron Pierson: https://aaronpierson.com/

Cinthia Hiett: https://www.cinthiahiett.com/

Eric J Rodriguez: https://ericjrodriguez.com/

If you are interested in learning more about “Cicospace Events” or would like to apply to speak at our next venue, please contact us with the information below or schedule a call on our main site. *note event locations are not limited to Arizona, we will have speaking opportunities nationwide.