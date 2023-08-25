Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,087 in the last 365 days.

Cicospace Announces First-Ever “Cicospace Events” for Keynote Speakers

Cicospace: First ever "Cicospace Event" in Arizona

An Exclusive Opportunity for Keynote Speakers to Showcase in a Controlled Environment

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cicospace, the industry-leading public relations firm for keynote speakers, is excited to announce its first-ever "Cicospace Events," scheduled to take place in Arizona on August 27th, 2023. This innovative event is designed to offer keynote speakers a platform to deliver their messages in a controlled environment, ensuring not only a powerful remote delivery but also an opportunity to capture next-level stage footage for sizzle reels and social media.

Cicospace.com has long been recognized for its unparalleled services in the PR realm, offering traditional PR work such as featured articles and press distributions. In addition, the company found a niche in video production, ensuring that speakers are presented in the best light possible. Their offerings include sizzle reels, master class production, stage and podcast repurposing, and documentary-style interviews.

The "Cicospace Events" is a natural progression of the company's commitment to elevating the profile of keynote speakers. This event promises an evening of inspiration, learning, and networking in a controlled environment.

Event Speaker Line Up:
The event will feature a diverse line-up of speakers with topics ranging from self-care to the future of humanity. Speakers Includes:

Aaron Knipp: Founder of Cicospace
Erica Spiegelman: https://www.ericaspiegelman.com/
Scott Love: https://scottlovespeaks.com/
Aaron Pierson: https://aaronpierson.com/
Cinthia Hiett: https://www.cinthiahiett.com/
Eric J Rodriguez: https://ericjrodriguez.com/

If you are interested in learning more about “Cicospace Events” or would like to apply to speak at our next venue, please contact us with the information below or schedule a call on our main site. *note event locations are not limited to Arizona, we will have speaking opportunities nationwide.

Aaron Knipp
Cicospace.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cicospace Announces First-Ever “Cicospace Events” for Keynote Speakers

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more