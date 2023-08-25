Submit Release
WheelWOD Partners with TYR Wodapalooza 2023-2024 to Uplift Adaptive Fitness Challenges

It's the dawn of a new challenge! WheelWOD and WZA Adaptive are joining forces for an extraordinary experience. Are you in?

WheelWOD Teams Up w/ TYR Wodapalooza for 2023-2024 Season: Championing Inclusivity in Fitness with Groundbreaking Adaptive Athlete Online Qualifier Challenge.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks an exciting step forward in the world of adaptive athletics as WheelWOD collaborates with TYR Wodapalooza to introduce the much-anticipated WZA Adaptive Division Online Qualifier for the 2023-2024 season.

WheelWOD, a pioneering force that's been revolutionizing adaptive fitness since its inception, is thrilled to align its mission of creating and providing functional fitness for adaptive athletes with the iconic Wodapalooza event. This partnership embodies a shared ethos - to showcase the prowess, passion, and relentless spirit of the adaptive community.

Chris “Stouty” Stoutenberg - Founder remarks, "Every year, we look for ways to elevate the adaptive fitness community and present challenges that truly resonate with our athletes' dedication and skills. Partnering with Wodapalooza allows us to set a new benchmark and reach an even broader audience."

For adaptive athletes worldwide, this is the moment to shine, compete, and test their fitness. The WZA Online Challenge & Qualifier stands as a testament to hard work, community spirit, and the essence of pushing one's boundaries. And now, with WheelWOD's added influence, it's set to be even more impactful.

Aspiring participants can sign up for the WZA Adaptive Division Online Qualifier right now. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just beginning your adaptive fitness journey, this is your stage.

For more insights into WheelWOD's mission, programming, and its community of adaptive athletes, visit wheelwod.com.

