Adaptive CrossFit Games Set to Take Over Las Vegas September 12–14, 2025

Las Vegas hosts the Adaptive CrossFit Games Sept 12–14: 16 divisions, live YouTube coverage, and champions crowned Fittest on Earth.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s premier competition for adaptive athletes, the Adaptive CrossFit Games, will be held at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from September 12–14, 2025. Organized by WheelWOD, the event brings together the top adaptive athletes from around the globe to crown the Fittest on Earth in 16 divisions of impairment.WheelWOD has been preparing year-round, working tirelessly to deliver an elite competition that continues to push the boundaries of adaptive fitness.Highlights of this year’s event include:• 16 Adaptive Divisions showcasing strength, resilience, and the future of inclusive sport.• Affiliate Gathering at Camp Rhino Southeast on Saturday, September 13, bringing together coaches, affiliates, and community leaders.• Live Coverage streaming on WheelWOD’s official YouTube channel, with expert commentary by Bill Grundler and Jeremy Austin.• Official Signage Partner: SignsRX , returning once again as a major supporter of adaptive athletics. Tickets are available now at wheelwod.com/tickets.• Advance purchase: $35/day or $100/weekend pass.• On-site tickets: $40/day.“The Adaptive CrossFit Games are more than a competition,” said WheelWOD organizers. “This is where athletes redefine what’s possible. Las Vegas is the perfect stage for showcasing the grit, community, and excellence of adaptive sport.”Don’t miss your chance to witness history, support the athletes, and be part of the growing movement redefining fitness worldwide.About WheelWODWheelWOD is the global leader in adaptive functional fitness, providing programming, education, and competition opportunities for athletes with impairments. Since its inception, WheelWOD has been dedicated to advancing inclusion and equity in fitness, pushing the boundaries of what adaptive athletes can achieve.

