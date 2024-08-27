WheelWOD Partners with Rehband as Official Support Sleeve for 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games

WheelWOD welcomes Rehband as the official support sleeve partner for the 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games, empowering adaptive athletes to push their limits.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WheelWOD is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Rehband, the world-renowned brand specializing in sports protection and support products, as the official support sleeve sponsor for the 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games by WheelWOD . This collaboration brings together two powerhouses committed to empowering athletes to push their limits and achieve greatness, regardless of physical challenges.With over 65 years of experience, Rehband has earned its place as a leading name in sports protection, known for its quality, function, and design. From the handball court to the CrossFit box, Rehband has been a trusted companion for athletes of all levels, offering innovative solutions that support the body through training, competition, and everyday activities."We are thrilled to partner with WheelWOD for the Adaptive CrossFit Games," said Lorenz Widera, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at Rehband. "At Rehband, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and transform lives. Our partnership with WheelWOD allows us to continue our mission of supporting athletes in their pursuit of excellence, particularly within the adaptive sports community. We are excited to play a role in this incredible event and look forward to a lasting relationship that champions the resilience and strength of adaptive athletes."The 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games by WheelWOD, taking place from September 19-22 in San Antonio, TX, marks a significant moment in the evolution of adaptive sports. As the official support sleeve partner, Rehband will provide the highest quality products to enhance athlete performance and safety throughout the competition."We couldn't be more excited to welcome Rehband as a sponsor for this year's Adaptive CrossFit Games," said Dana Askew Harris, Director of Partnerships at WheelWOD. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values and our dedication to creating an inclusive and competitive environment for all athletes. Together, we're making strides in the adaptive sports community, and we look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership."Spectators are invited to join in the celebration of human strength, perseverance, and community at the Adaptive CrossFit Games by WheelWOD. Tickets for the event are available now at wheelwodgames.com/tickets.For more information on Rehband, visit rehband.com About WheelWODWheelWOD is a leading organization dedicated to providing adaptive athletes with the opportunity to compete at the highest levels in CrossFit. Through our competitions and initiatives, we strive to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for athletes of all abilities.About RehbandRehband is a global brand with over 65 years of experience in sports protection and support. With a presence in over 90 countries and a commitment to quality, Rehband offers exceptional products that help athletes perform at their best, from professional competitors to dedicated amateurs.For more information about the Adaptive CrossFit Games by WheelWOD, please visit wheelwodgames.com.For more information about Rehband, please visit Rehband.com.

Adaptive Athletes in Action: Rehband x WheelWOD - Empowering Performance at the WheelWOD Games | Video by Bruce Williams of BAW Media

