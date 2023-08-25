European Factory Test in Italy for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that SODI UK has put Lucas forward for a full test with the SODI European team in Italy, in October 2023, and Lucas will fly out to South Guarda to test at the Lonato kart track.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Lucas as not many drivers get put forward to test with the factory team. A real testament to Lucas’s ability and how far he has come in his 3 short years of racing,” Adrian Blantford said.
SODI Vitesse has become the most successful UK importer for SODIKART and has immensely raised the awareness of the brand in the UK.
SODI Vitesse Racing Team, since being established in 2021, has had great success. Most notably being E20 European Champions, No. 6 seed in the KZ2 Motorsport UK British Championships & a maiden victory for Barrett, 2 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Qualifiers, and the launch of the first ever Micro Max academy in the UK alongside the SODI Academy.
Sodi Vitesse, added, “Lucas has shown in the short time with the team what a great driver he is and is becoming under the direction of team manager Bradley Barrett and we are excited to see Lucas test with the Factory Team.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track, Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Lucas as not many drivers get put forward to test with the factory team. A real testament to Lucas’s ability and how far he has come in his 3 short years of racing,” Adrian Blantford said.
SODI Vitesse has become the most successful UK importer for SODIKART and has immensely raised the awareness of the brand in the UK.
SODI Vitesse Racing Team, since being established in 2021, has had great success. Most notably being E20 European Champions, No. 6 seed in the KZ2 Motorsport UK British Championships & a maiden victory for Barrett, 2 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Qualifiers, and the launch of the first ever Micro Max academy in the UK alongside the SODI Academy.
Sodi Vitesse, added, “Lucas has shown in the short time with the team what a great driver he is and is becoming under the direction of team manager Bradley Barrett and we are excited to see Lucas test with the Factory Team.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track, Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other