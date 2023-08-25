European Factory Test in Italy for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that SODI UK has put Lucas forward for a full test with the SODI European team in Italy, in October 2023, and Lucas will fly out to South Guarda to test at the Lonato kart track.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Lucas as not many drivers get put forward to test with the factory team. A real testament to Lucas’s ability and how far he has come in his 3 short years of racing,” Adrian Blantford said.

SODI Vitesse has become the most successful UK importer for SODIKART and has immensely raised the awareness of the brand in the UK.

SODI Vitesse Racing Team, since being established in 2021, has had great success. Most notably being E20 European Champions, No. 6 seed in the KZ2 Motorsport UK British Championships & a maiden victory for Barrett, 2 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Qualifiers, and the launch of the first ever Micro Max academy in the UK alongside the SODI Academy.

Sodi Vitesse, added, “Lucas has shown in the short time with the team what a great driver he is and is becoming under the direction of team manager Bradley Barrett and we are excited to see Lucas test with the Factory Team.”

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track, Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has, and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”

About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

