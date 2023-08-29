StoneAge Offers Simpler, More Accessible Websites for Customers
Industrial cleaning professionals offered new functionality to research products, access technical information, arrange rentals, get quotes, and manage accounts
The digital transformation initiative enables us to meet the increasing demand for online interactions and makes it easier for customers to do business with us.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage, a digital agency, recently helped StoneAge, a manufacturer of industrial waterblast equipment, relaunch two websites www.stoneagetools.com and www.warthog-nozzles.com. Their digital transformation resulted in two new robust websites supported by a best-in-class, digital-first culture. This step is no surprise given the awards StoneAge has received, including:
• The Inc. Best Workplaces for 2023 List
• The 2023 IoT Evolution Business Impact Award
• The Real Leaders® 200 Top Impact Companies List of 2022
StoneAge wanted to make their product and technology offerings simpler and more accessible for digitally-savvy, end-user customers. Industrial cleaning professionals need simple sign-on access and the ability to quickly research products, access technical information, arrange rentals, get quotes, and manage their accounts while planning their time-sensitive and complex high-pressure cleaning jobs. Delivering automated industrial cleaning solutions with such granular complexities requires careful planning across departments and new ways of working.
StoneAge and Xngage jointly worked on a prioritized digital strategy and roadmap to fortify the Digital Experience Project (DXP) for their customers. The team then leveraged stakeholder and User Experience (UX) surveys to understand and translate the customer’s buying journey into website features and functionality. With a review of the technology ecosystem, StoneAge used their existing ERP system and added the Optimizely B2B Commerce platform as the centralized digital hub for all customer touchpoints. Xngage also delivered a highly optimized interactive design leveraging these new technical capabilities and building a tailored digital experience to support complex customer requirements.
The DXP Center of Excellence was born when StoneAge and Xngage team members collaborated and then grew into an agile, integrated, high-performing digital team. The new websites for StoneAge Tools and Warthog Nozzles were launched – a quantum leap in functionality, both for customers and internal teams. Now, customers have real-time, self-service access to their account dashboard with more data points – product resources, price lists, order information, training courses, account management, and reporting about equipment performance – through a single login.
According to Mikaela Larkin, Director of Strategic Initiatives, “The digital transformation initiative enables us to meet the increasing demand for online interactions and makes it easier for customers to do business with us. The new websites enhance the customer’s buying journey, improve technical support, and drive internal efficiencies. Xngage's partnership enables us to develop digital capabilities that help our customers to complete their jobs safely, easily, on-time, and on budget.”
About StoneAge
Founded in 1979, StoneAge Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-pressure waterblast tools and automated equipment for industrial cleaning applications. An employee-owned company headquartered in Durango, Colorado, StoneAge provides solutions and training to customers across 35 countries worldwide. With an unmatched dedication to engineering innovation and customer service, StoneAge leverages emerging technologies to enhance the safety and productivity of waterblasting applications. StoneAge also owns Breadware, an industrial IoT product development company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Since 2015, Breadware has helped start-ups and Fortune 100 companies develop their IoT products from ideas to market successes. Providing a wide range of engineering services, Breadware empowers clients to improve the world by helping create simple, connected, and scalable IoT solutions. Breadware is a subsidiary of StoneAge, Inc. To learn more, visit www.stoneagetools.com and www.breadware.com.
STONEAGE ASSURANCE
StoneAge does what it takes to help our customers complete their jobs easily, safely, on time, on budget. Guided by the vision of our founders and dedication of our employee-owners, StoneAge is committed to be an impactful and positive presence in the lives of our employees, customers, and local communities. By staying true to our core values, we sustain and grow our company culture, customer loyalty, and long-term business success. Our mission is to inspire our customers to say, "Why would I choose anyone but StoneAge?" Contact us at: https://www.stoneagetools.com/support
About Xngage
Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focused on digital commerce success in B2B for manufacturers and distributors. They offer services to assist clients with digital strategy, user experience design, ecommerce implementation, and digital growth services. For more information visit https://www.xngage.com/en/b2b-commerce-services. Their client portfolio is comprised of over 60 raving fans. For more information on our work, visit https://www.xngage.com/en/b2b-commerce-work.
