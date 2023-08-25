Young and Authentic: Skaivi, the Emerging Voice in Electronic Music Releases New Music

The latest single from the Chicago-based artist is "Infinity Street."

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago-based electronica artist Skaivi is excited to release her new single, “Infinity Street.” The 20-year-old songwriter, producer, and singer has been crafting her unique blend of sounds for the past eight years. With her latest release, Skaivi’s music resonates with fans across the spectrum.

“Infinity Street” takes listeners on a journey into a world of rhythms and beats. Skaivi’s dynamic production moves from the catchy melodies of electronic music to the fun energy of drum and bass. Her incorporation of sparkling synthesizers into the mix creates a vibrant soundscape that is sure to have the listener dancing along to the beats.

"I'm a dabbler in every genre, but electronic feels like home," Skaivi shares. "I hope my music brings joy. With ‘Infinity Street,’ I wanted to explore new sounds and create a unique experience for my listeners. I'm excited to see how people will react."

Tapping into her childhood days filled with singing and dancing, Skaivi has created a track that captures the heart and soul of her passion for music. From her advocacy for veganism and animal rights, to her experience as a percussionist, “Infinity Street” encapsulates a multifaceted personality that is sure to captivate listeners.

Skaivi’s latest single, “Infinity Street,” is now available for streaming on all major platforms. Be sure to follow Skaivi’s journey and check out her music on her website, www.skaivi.com.

