Jenka Lab's Intellectual Property Rights at Forefront of Counterfeit Games Lawsuit

Lawsuit Served by Founders Legal on Behalf of Jenka Lab against One-Stop Game Solution for Alleged Counterfeiting

DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys Kennington Groff, Zachary Eyster, and Melanie Lane of Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) filed a legal action on behalf of Jenka Lab, LLC against One-Stop Game Solution, LLC dba GGC Industries. The lawsuit was served on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo.

The complaint centers on alleged anti-counterfeiting actions related to Jenka Lab's popular amusement machines, including gaming systems such as Aurora, Northern Light, Favorite Skill, and others. One-Stop Game Solution is accused of selling unauthorized, poor-quality counterfeit versions of these games, leading to significant financial and reputational damage to Jenka Lab.

Jenka Lab is fighting to hold One-Stop Game Solution accountable for their actions, demanding the cessation of the illicit games' distribution and sale, and compensation for damages. Based on the information available and the belief in its accuracy, One-Stop Game Solution is operating under the name GGC Industries to gain access to the Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo. However, the expo organizers shut down the booth before the event started, preventing GGC Industries from exhibiting at all.

"Our client's intellectual property, encompassing everything from trademarks to copyrights and trade secrets, is the lifeblood of their innovation. We're committed to ensuring that these vital assets are protected and that those who infringe upon them are held accountable," stated attorney Melanie Lane.

Jenka Lab, the owner of exclusive rights to the software and multiple federal copyright registrations for the gaming codes and graphics used in these games, has registered its word and design marks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, false designation of origin, unfair competition, trademark counterfeiting, copyright infringement, and misappropriation of trade secrets.

This lawsuit follows a previous legal action earlier this year against Crazy Software for similar allegations of intellectual property infringement. The current lawsuit against One-Stop Game Solution continues this vital work, reflecting Jenka Lab's ongoing efforts to protect its innovative gaming products from unauthorized imitation and counterfeiting showing relentless commitment to defending its intellectual property rights.

"Protecting intellectual property is not just about defending a brand or a product; it's about preserving the integrity of creativity and innovation,” declared Intellectual Property Attorney, Kennington Groff. "Enforcing these rights might seem like an unending challenge, but with a thoughtful litigation strategy, we can fortify Jenka Lab’s rights and suppress ongoing infringement.”

The lawsuit emphasizes the critical importance of protecting intellectual property rights in today's competitive global market, highlighting the negative impact of the Defendant's actions on Jenka Lab's profits and the broader gaming industry.

“The importance of enforcing intellectual property rights cannot be overstated; it's what fuels innovation and progress," explained Yuri Eliezer, Managing Partner and Intellectual Property Attorney. "Without these safeguards, the creative spirit could be stifled. We are fully prepared to tackle any obstacles to protect our clients' rights and support their continued growth.”

Case No. 2:23-cv-00159-RWS - Filed in the Northern District of Georgia Gainesville Division.

About Jenka Lab®

Jenka Lab specializes in providing cost-effective coin-operated amusement machines to the Georgia Lottery Coin Operated Amusement Machine market. Their product range includes board, nudge, skill, redemption, and amusement games. Each suite of Jenka Lab games comprises five different games, some of which are now in their sixth generation. Jenka Lab is committed to delivering high-earning products and excellent customer service, which are the pillars of their business. For more information, visit: www.jenkalab.com

About Southern Amusement & Entertainment Expo

The Southern Amusement and Entertainment Expo (SAEE) is the leading coin-op trade show in the Southeastern United States, bringing together professionals and enthusiasts from across the region.

About Founders Legal®

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm that focuses on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, and Data Privacy Law. Serving clients nationwide, Founders Legal is composed of highly knowledgeable and professional attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. With a commitment to innovation, responsiveness, and a client-centered approach, Founders Legal has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking experienced legal guidance. For more information, visit www.founderslegal.com or call +1 (404) 537-3686.