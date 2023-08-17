Six Founders Legal® Attorneys Named to 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

Distinguished Achievements in Intellectual Property, Patent Law, Technology, Corporate Governance and Compliance, and Mergers & Acquisitions Law.

This recognition isn't just about individual achievement; it's about our firm's pursuit of excellence. It speaks to our shared dedication and professionalism that makes Founders Legal exceptional.” — David Pierce

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal is pleased to announce that six of its attorneys are included in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. This recognition highlights the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation in the legal field.

Founders Legal would like to acknowledge the following attorneys who have received this esteemed recognition:

Kevin Bastuba - Intellectual Property Law

Yuri Eliezer - Intellectual Property Law, Patent Law, and Technology Law

Zach Eyster - Intellectual Property Law and Litigation - Intellectual Property

Ed Khalili - Intellectual Property Law

David Pierce - Corporate Governance and Compliance Law and Intellectual Property Law

Andrei Tsygankov - Intellectual Property Law and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

"The unparalleled methodology of Best Lawyers ensures the value and esteem of our legal rankings through both our traditional awards and our expanded 'Ones to Watch' accolades," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Clients trust Best Lawyers as a credible and reliable way to identify the most elite lawyers, and it is with great pride that we continue to provide this valued service in the country."

First-time honorees Kevin Bastuba and Ed Khalili join a distinguished group of colleagues at Founders Legal. David Pierce, celebrating his second consecutive recognition, stated, “This recognition is not just about individual achievement; it's about our firm's collective pursuit of excellence. I'm humbled to be recognized again, and I'm especially proud to see so many of our firm's attorneys honored. It speaks volumes about our shared dedication, professionalism, and the collaborative spirit that makes Founders Legal exceptional.”

Yuri L. Eliezer and Andrei D. Tsygankov were also selected to the 2023 Super Lawyers Georgia Rising Stars list. Yuri's inclusion marks his fourth consecutive year as a Super Lawyer, a testament to his sustained excellence. This dual recognition further demonstrates the breadth of talent and expertise at Founders Legal and underscores the firm's commitment to providing top-tier legal services across various practice areas.



About Founders Legal®

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique law firm that focuses on complex matters in the areas of Intellectual Property, Corporate, Transactional, Securities, Entertainment, and Data Privacy Law. Serving clients nationwide, Founders Legal is composed of highly knowledgeable and professional attorneys who are diverse in disciplines and specialized in their unique areas of practice. With a commitment to innovation, responsiveness, and a client-centered approach, Founders Legal has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking experienced legal guidance. For more information, visit www.founderslegal.com or call +1 (404) 537-3686.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

