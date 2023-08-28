ETSI Reaches F5G Release 2 Milestone, Boosting Fixed Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- • New ETSI Release on Fixed Network allows for next generation use cases
• Brings the power of fiber in every corner of the home
• Digitalized manufacturing plants now benefit from fiber based green networks
• F5G-Advanced Releases in preparation
ETSI is pleased to announce the completion of its Release 2 specifications on Fifth Generation Fixed Network (F5G). Building upon the accomplishments of Release 1, the ETSI F5G group has introduced an array of additional features that bring fiber fixed networks into the next level.
Release 2 is based on an updated set of 32 Use Cases, identified in Group Report, ETSI GR F5G 008. The Use Cases span a diverse spectrum, comprising XR based virtual presence, home broadband connectivity to multiple clouds, virtual music, next generation digital twins or AI-driven PON optical path diagnoses. This comprehensive set of Use Cases has been further analysed with requirements and gaps identified in the specification titled Technology Landscape and Gap Analyses, Release 2, ETSI GS F5G 013.
To support these new requirements an evolved network architecture has been specified in Network Architecture, Release 2 ETSI GS F5G 014. It further enhances F5G network services, such as Fibre-to-the-Room (FTTR) and industrial PON, and offers a framework for the delivery of advanced, high bandwidth, and high-quality services. FTTR improves the user experience, enabling virtual reality applications in every corner of the home. Industrial PON will turn manufacturing plants into a green, digitalized environment.
Release 2 also includes specifications defining a telemetry framework (https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_gs/F5G/001_099/011/01.01.01_60/gs_F5G011v010101p.pdf) for automated advanced network management, a method for the evaluation of residential services' (https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_gs/F5G/001_099/012/01.01.01_60/gs_F5G012v010101p.pdf) quality allowing to estimate the F5G network quality and compare it to the requirements of the services. It also comprises enhanced security specifications (https://www.etsi.org/deliver/etsi_gs/F5G/001_099/012/01.01.01_60/gs_F5G012v010101p.pdf) enabling effective countermeasures to safeguard against potential threats and vulnerabilities.
Release 2 of ETSI's F5G specifications marks a significant leap forward, elevating fixed-fiber networks to levels that will allow a variety of novel services while ensuring robust security and exceptional service quality. The ETSI F5G group is currently engaged in developing F5G-Advanced technology for Release 3.
About ETSI
ETSI provides members with an open and inclusive environment to support the development, ratification, and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT systems and services across all sectors of industry and society. We are a non-profit body, with more than 900 member organizations worldwide, drawn from over 60 countries and five continents. The members comprise a diversified pool of large and small private companies, research entities, academia, government, and public organizations. ETSI is officially recognized by the EU as a European Standardization Organization (ESO). For more information, please visit us at https://www.etsi.org/
Press contact:
Claire Boyer
+33 6 87 60 84 40
claire.boyer@etsi.org