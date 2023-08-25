Perigee Direct Launches Araldite 2031-1: Black Thixotropic Toughened Epoxy Gel
The renowned agency offers Araldite 2031-1 to offer metal and composite bonding solutions.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, a leading provider of industrial adhesive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Araldite 2031-1, a revolutionary addition to their product line. Araldite 2031-1 sets a new standard for adhesive technology, offering unparalleled bonding strength and durability for a wide range of applications.
The representative at Perigee Direct stated, “We are thrilled to introduce Araldite 2031-1 to the market. We believe that this adhesive will revolutionize bonding solutions across industries.”
Araldite 2031-1 is a 1:1 mix ratio, black, toughened, and thixotropic adhesive with exceptional properties. Its thixotropic nature ensures that it remains non-slumping even up to 10mm thickness, making it ideal for various bonding tasks. This adhesive showcases superior metal and composite bonding performance, demonstrating impressive adhesion onto polyamides.
The team at Perigee Direct states how Araldite 2031-1 is known for its remarkable resistance to chemicals. This high resistance and its low shrinkage characteristics make it a top choice for applications that demand strength and durability. Whether exposed to harsh chemicals or challenging environmental conditions, Araldite 2031-1 maintains its integrity, providing a steadfast bond that endures time.
Furthermore, Araldite 2031-1 incorporates embedded spacers as glass beads. This innovative design element contributes to the adhesive’s unique non-sagging and non-gaping properties. The adhesive retains its form impeccably, eliminating concerns of sagging or running during application. Moreover, the presence of these spacers enhances the bond strength, particularly in more prominent bond lines, ensuring a secure and steadfast connection.
Araldite 2031-1 caters to various industries and applications, particularly emphasizing Glass Reinforced Plastics (GRP), Polyamide, and Sheet Molded Compounds (SMC) bonding. Its adaptability and reliability make it an indispensable asset in the manufacturing, construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors.
In the rare event that Araldite 2031-1 is temporarily out of stock, Perigee Direct provides an effective solution as a backup or substitute formula – Maven EA 2031. This ensures that customers’ adhesive needs are consistently met, even in unforeseen circumstances.
The representative added, “The unique combination of thixotropy, toughness, and chemical resistance sets Araldite 2031-1 apart as a versatile adhesive capable of tackling a wide range of challenges.”
Perigee Direct remains committed to innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries of adhesive technology. Araldite 2031-1 is a testament to this commitment, embodying the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and industries worldwide.
About Perigee Direct -
Perigee Direct is a premier provider of high-quality adhesive solutions for industrial applications. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company offers various adhesives that cater to multiple industries and challenges. Perigee Direct’s commitment to excellence and reliability has established it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking advanced adhesive solutions.
